Murlis Gene Underwood, 79, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home in Nettleton. Born on October 29, 1939 in Itawamba County he was a son to Clovis and Cora Lee Pruitt Underwood. Growing up in northern Itawamba County, Murlis attended Fairview School and he later married JoAnn Baggett on March 10, 1959. Living all his adult life in Nettleton, he retired from PeopleLounger with nearly 30 years of service. Some would call Murlis a daredevil and adventurous who loved to drive stock cars, go mud riding, and four wheeling. He was a gun enthusiast, a fisherman, and enjoyed beaver hunting at night. He would hone his shooting skills by killing snakes. A longtime member, he was saved in 1973 at Liberty Baptist Church, and would continue to serve as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, on the building committee, and youth director; and he never missed services until his health began to fail. Aside from his relationship with Christ, his most important in life was his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who surrounded him as he entered his eternal reward. Funeral services for Mr. Underwood will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Liberty Baptist Church with Bro. Robert Hogue and Bro. Lane Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, JoAnn Underwood; two daughters, Debbie Kyle (Mark) and Rachel Turner (David); two sons, Phillip Underwood (Patricia) and Tim Underwood (Rena) all of Nettleton; two brothers, Bervin Underwood (Nell) of Nettleton and Troy Underwood (Peggy) of Golden; grandchildren, Joseph Kyle, Lisa Edwards, Michelle Laney, Katie Lindsey, Josh Kyle, Karlie Wilbanks, Chase Underwood, Morgan Thomas, Shelby Chenault, and Austin Turner; great grandchildren, Jolie, Jay, and Jep Kyle, Kyle and Will Laney, Kaiden Thomas, Gunnar and Sylas Wilbanks, John Paul Kyle, and John Grady Lindsey; a host of nieces and nephews; and family friend, Eddielene Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Herman and Lois Baggett; two brothers, Earvin and Larry Underwood; and a sister, Peggy Underwood. Pallbearers will be Joseph Kyle, Josh Kyle, Chase Underwood, Jason Laney, Austin Turner, T.J. Edwards, Zack Wilbanks, and Kyle Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be great grandsons. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church and will continue on Wednesday from noon until service time. Memorials may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Josh Kyle, 30005 Curtis Store Rd., Nettleton, MS 38858.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(1) entry
Praying for y’all love you all He’s at the feet feet of Jesus where we all long to be
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.