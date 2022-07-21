Myrtle Umfress Underwood, 71, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 19, 1951 to the late Lawrence Umfress and the late Margaret Walton McCollum in IL. She was a nurse from 1981 - 2007 where she specialized in geriatric nursing working with various nursing homes in north Mississippi. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, collecting antiques, and spending time with her family. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday July 24, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11;30 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday July 24 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Curtis Underwood of Saltillo, 2 daughters; Virginia Sheffield of Mantachie, and Opal Derie (Randy) Siddall of Guntown, grandchildren; Michael Ray (Rhiannon) Sheffield, Tiffany (Chris Pannell) Sheffield, Anna Sheffield, Andrew (Felicia) Siddall, Samantha Siddall, and Joshua Siddall, 10 great grandchildren, brothers; Roy McCollum, and James McCollum, sister; Donna Shackelford, uncle; Marcus Umfress, 2 aunts; Freeda Bray, and Faye Stanley. She was preceded in death by her father; Lawrence Umfress, mother; Margaret McCollum, siblings; Andrew Umfress, Opal Marjorie Fowler, Jerry McCollum, and Martha Jo Yeager. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
