LaVerna "Susie" Phatina McDaniel Underwood, 87, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born September 20, 1934 to the late Benjamin Franklin McDaniel and the late Fannie Amber Johnson McDaniel. Susie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an excellent seamstress and she made her own daughters wedding dresses. She led 4H for many years. She was a Sunday School teacher at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Burntfields Baptist Church. Susie was an excellent cook and was great at gardening and yard work and taking care of the farm when Stanley was off working. She made many quilts for her children, grandchildren, and many others. She seen a picture in the paper of Stanley and knew then she was going to marry him and on Christmas Eve in 1955, when he was not out of town working, they were married. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday March 10, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday March 9, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Burntfields Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Stanley Ellis Underwood; daughters: Pamela Gail Foley, Peggy Ann Crane, Billie Joyce Johnson all of Fulton; grandchildren: Nikki Leathers, Lee Tate, Jacob Foley, Amber Leigh Russell, Luke Johnson, Hannah (Mack) Beane; great-grandchildren: Dameion (DeAngela) Leathers, Destiny Timms, Karley Tate, Anniston Russell, Jack Thomas Beane; 5 great great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; Siblings: Patricia Spencer, James "Pete" McDaniel, Mauzelle Strange, Lucille Umphers, Charles Anderson McDaniel; grandson, Clay Wallace, great-grandson, Dustin Leathers Pallbearers are her nephews Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
