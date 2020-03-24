Toy Mae Underwood, 75, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born July 28, 1944 to the late Alford P. Cleveland and the late Ruth Funderburk Cleveland in Fairview. She retired from Itawamba Community College after 26 years of service. Toy enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. A private family only service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday March 26, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 25th at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Windell Underwood of Fairview, daughter, Teresa (George) Jordan of Fairview, and a son; Ted Underwood of Fairview, 2 grandchildren; Joshua Lambert and Krystal Jordan, both of Fairview, a brother; Kenneth Cleveland of Oxford, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, and 3 brothers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
