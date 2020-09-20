GUNTOWN -- Wilma "Pip" Underwood, 79, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home in Guntown. Services will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Burnt Fields Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

