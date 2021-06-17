Windell Underwood, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born August 30, 1941 to the late Lawrence Underwood and the late Lenes Mitchell Underwood. He was a member of Walker Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He also enjoyed being outdoors riding his four wheeler. He loved being with his family and especially his grandkids. Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday June 19, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday June 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his children: Teresa (George) Jordan and Ted Underwood; grandson, Joshua Lambert of Fairview; granddaughter, Krystal Jordan; brothers: Macky (Dolly) Underwood, Eddie (Diane) Underwood; sisters: Melba (Keith) Johnson, and Retha (Joe) Wigginton; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Toy Mae Underwood; brothers: Wayne Underwood, Phillip Underwood, Gerald Underwood, James Ray Underwood, Tommy Underwood Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
