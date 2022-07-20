Ana Irma de Ungo, 78, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Irma will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Ricardo; children: Dr. Jaime Ungo (Beth), Irma Papini (Rodolfo), and Regina Almond; grandchildren: Alessandra and Andrea Papini, Ricardo, Gabriella and Mariana Ungo, Alexander Steinman and Elena Almond; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Manuel Guandique and Bertha Mejia de Guandique, and brothers, Jorge and Manuel.
Irma lived a beautiful, dignified life. She was an avid reader, eloquent historian, and gracious hostess. She was always interested in discussing current events, history and her many travels. Irma lit up every room she entered with her positive presence and entertaining stories. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Funeral services were held in El Salvador on July 13, 2022. Memorial donations can be made to the Healthcare Foundation of North Mississippi, 830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801.
