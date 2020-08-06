Mr. Alan Lee Upchurch, 72, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veteran's Home in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Shipp Cemetery in Oxford, MS. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. *In accordance with guidelines issued by the State of Mississippi, social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings should be worn. If you or someone living with you is experiencing fever, cough or other symptoms related to COVID 19, have tested positive for COVID 19 or are awaiting test results for COVID 19, we kindly ask that you do not attend.* Born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Herman Franklin and Pearl Lou Christman Upchurch, Private First-Class Upchurch served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Boiler Technician Supervisor from the University of Mississippi. Alan enjoyed fishing and playing dominos, cards and bingo. He was a family man and a member of Toxish Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Mr. Upchurch in survived by his wife, Janice Thweatt Upchurch of Oxford, MS; a daughter, Karen Upchurch Callahand of Water Valley, MS; Kenneth Upchurch and his wife, Bridget, of Oxford, MS and four grandchildren, Noah Callahand, Logan Callahand, Parker Callahand and Hagen Upchurch. Memorial contributions in Mr. Upchurch's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shipp Cemetery Fund c/o Larry Overstreet, 1212 Adams Ave., Oxford, MS 38655. In honor of Mr. Upchurch's service to our country, the flag of the United States Army will be flown at Waller Funeral Home. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
