Shelby Collins Upchurch, 94, passed away September 11, 2019, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home, Oxford, Mississippi. Shelby was loved by his family and friends for his gentleness, generosity, and charming smile. He was devoted to his mother, brothers and their Family. Shelby is survived by his nieces Linda Sullivan (Phil), Marykay Mincy (Perry), Nancy Upchurch, and Pamela Van Horn (Ed); as well as, several great nieces and a great nephew. Shelby received two Purple Heart's during World War II. In lieu of flowers and to honor his memory donations can be made to: The Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Private Interment will be at Bollinger County Memorial Cemetery, Marble Hill, Missouri at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.