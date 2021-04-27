Cecil Upton, 79, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home. He was born February 14, 1942 to the late Thomas Upton and the late Elva Hale in the Ryans Well Community of Itawamba County. He was a member of Open Door Worship Center. Cecil enjoyed his chickens, gardening, fishing, cooking and loved his family and spending time with them. He was 23 year Veteran of the US Army, where he served 2 tours in Vietnam. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday April 29, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, April 29 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Teresa Upton of Fulton, daughters; Heather (Nicholas Massey) Upton of Fulton, Cecilia Echols of VA, Audra Ayers of GA, sons; Charles Upton of GA, and Carl Upton of GA, special granddaughter; Allison Grace Thorn, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sisters; Lena (Otis) White of TX, Dorothy Echols of TX, brothers; Donnie (Debbie) Upton of TX, and Eugene (Shirley) Upton of TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Upton, and Elva Hale. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.