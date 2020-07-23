Christopher O'Neal Usher was born in Tupelo, MS on April 10, 1982 to the late Chester Lee Braham and Gayle Perry. Christopher passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of thirty-eight on July 12th, 2020. He accepted Christ at the age of thirty-four. He attended Tupelo High School. He enjoyed being around his family and friends. He also enjoyed listening to music and supporting his favorite college football team - The Alabama Crimson Tide. Christopher was preceded in death by his infant son Christopher O'Neal Usher, Jr, his father Chester Lee Braham, his great grandparents Willie Lee Braham and Edward Braham, and his sister Kametrice Usher. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of seven years Tiffany Usher, two step-daughters that he raised as his own: De'Asiya and Sahyya Ragin, his mother Gayle Usher, his sister Nideria Vaughn, his grandmothers Lois Beane and Johnnie Trimble, his mother in law Cassandra Johnson, and his brother in law Jerry Jones. He shared a special friendship and brotherly bond with ShaRon Ruff, Carmen Perry, and Joey Byars. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Friday, July 24, 2020, from 1 PM - 6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5 PM - 6 PM. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 AM at Porter's Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
