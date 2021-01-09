Donald Valich, 59, passed away Sunday, January 05, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth. Services will be on a private day in Virginia at Family's choice of location. Visitation will be on no visitation or services in Ms are planned at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION are in charge of arrangements . Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Valich family. Our condolences and prayers for comfort are with Donald's family. Leave your condolences and remembrances @ associatedfuneral.com.

