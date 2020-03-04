ABERDEEN -- Annie Mae Vance, 66, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in COLUMBUS. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Daniel M.B. Church . Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows.

