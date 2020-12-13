Billy Vance Bean, age 89 of Gulfport, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Edith Bean of Guntown, MS. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Leta Joyce Bean of Gulfport; his children, Margaret Jones (Rick), Ronald L. Bean (Joyce), both of Mooresville, MS, Robert W. Bean of Saltillo, MS, Aliceanna Ward (Lyle) of Damascus, MD, and Gretchen Dickason (Ken) of Corvallis, OR; his siblings, Brenda Sheffield of Pontotoc, MS and Nellie Duffee of Saltillo, MS; his grandchildren, Kimberly Stringfield (Billy), Christopher Bean (Marcy), Adrianne Helms (Marc), Ricky Jones, Jr., Tiffany Bean, James Ward (Kristie), Rebecca Denis, and Ken Dickason, Jr.; his nephews and nieces, Roger Spears and family, Jerry, Darrell, Sandra, and Mickey Duffee. Billy was a professional soldier, serving in the U.S. Army for 21 years. He honed his craft as a young soldier in Korea with an artillery unit during the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart among other awards during his combat service there. He later joined the United States Army's Special Forces (the famed Green Berets) where he became a member of the legendary (top secret) Studies and Observation Group (SOG), many of whose exploits are still classified today. Billy served 5+ tours in Vietnam where he distinguished himself as a soldier and a team leader (the coveted 1-0 spot), participating in numerous operations in Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam. Billy's awards are too numerous to mention; and staying true to his code as the quiet professional, we shall obstain from such. But history shall reflect among those who have gone down as some of America's greatest patriotic soldiers such as Col. Bull Simons and Major Dick Meadows. SGT Billy Bean was downrange and extremely effective for his Country. Billy was a member of the Special Forces Chapter 21 - Coco Beach, FL, the Purple Heart Association 676 - Biloxi, and Bel Aire Baptist Church in Gulfport. The family would like to express a special thank you to John Felsher for his friendship over the years and to the staff of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport for their tender care. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, from 12 pm until 1 pm. Services will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bel Aire Baptist Church, Gulfport, MS.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.