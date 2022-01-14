On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Emma Belle Vinson Vance, 94, resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in Union County. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Vance was held at 11 AM Saturday, January 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial followed in Enterprise Cemetery. Mrs. Vance was born on November 20, 1927 in Lafayette County, MS, the daughter of the late Adam Vinson and Carrie Belle Baker. She was a graduate of the Macedonia Public School System and was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant for Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County for thirty years. A member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mrs. Vance was a 50 year member of of the Eastern Star. She will be remembered for her love of crossword puzzles , find a word puzzles and the many talents she had with her hands that included quilting, sewing and crocheting. Loving memories will continue to be shared by two children, Mark Vance of Myrtle and Judy Duvall of Blue Springs, one sister, Lillian Bishop of Sycamore, Il, six grandchildren, Michael Duvall (Sandra), Paul Duvall (Angie), Shane Vance (Kim), Shawn Vance, Jodi Vance and Melinda Holland. six great grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Vance, two sons, Tony Vance and Paul Lynn Vance, one sister, Ruth Hill and seven brothers, Hullette, E.J., Cletis, Eugene, Quinton, Clinton and Vance. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Vance family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
