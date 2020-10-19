BELDEN -- Erma Mae Vance, 94, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home in Belden. Graveside. Services will be on Thursday October 22, 2020 11:00 at Redoak Grove Church Cemetery 1215 S Veterans Blvd Tupelo. Visitation will be on Wednesday October 21, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Red Oak Grove Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

