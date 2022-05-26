Joe Lenders Vance age 71, departed this life on earth for his heavenly home on May 23, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. On March 29, 1951, he was born to parents J.C. Vance and Francis Spears Vance in Tippah County and grew up in Ripley, MS. He attended Line Street Consolidated High School and Blue Mountain High School. For many years, he worked in manufacturing, and for the last 32 years, he has been the owner and operator of Vance Auto Repair. He served as a deacon at St. John Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years. He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife of 49 years, Elanor Ruth Cox Vance. Daughters, Tina Jefferson (Keith) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Emily (Stayce) Ingram of Birmingham, AL, and son, Jonathan Cole Vance (Stephanie) of Norfolk, Virginia, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sisters Gladys (Lawrence) Ward, Lillie Vance Eichelberger, Martha Louise Vance Carter all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Saturday, May 29, 2022, from 12p-6p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 4p-6p. Funeral Services will be on Sunday, May 29th at 2:00 p.m; at St. John M.B. Church, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at White Oak Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
