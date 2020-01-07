UNION COUNTY -- Linda Helen Newby Vance, 71, RESIDENT OF MYRTLE, passed away Monday, January 06, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 11 at 2 PM at Antioch Baptist Church near Rienzi. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Antioch Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.