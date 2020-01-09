Linda Newby Vance, 71, resident of the Myrtle Community, lost her fight but won the battle on Monday, January 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Linda will be at 2 PM Saturday, January 11 at Antioch Baptist Church, 402 CR 518, Rienzi, MS 38865. Visitation will be two hours before services at the church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000 Linda was born November 13, 1948 in Tippah County and is the daughter of K.B. and Louise Robinson and the late A.J. Newby. She received her education in the Pine Grove Public School system and was a valued employee of Piper Corporation for 18 years and Ashley Furniture Corporation as long as her health permitted. On April 25, 1997 she married her beloved husband of 22 years, Gary Mark Vance who survives. A Christian and affectionately known as "Ma" to her grandchildren, Linda knew the value of hard work. She had a passion for the outdoors, had a green thumb and would work along side her husband building, fixing and mowing. A caring person with a big heart, Linda will be remembered as a great all around lady who set a wonderful example for her family as loving and hardworking. Memories will also be shared by seven sons, Keylon Berryman, Keith Berryman (Loraine), Steven Prince (Audrey), Jason Swinford (Sarah), James Swinford, Shane Vance (Kim) and Shaun Vance, one daughter, Jodi Vance, three sisters, Cindy White (Barry), Lynette Hare and Melinda Newby, two brothers, Larry Newby (Rhonda) and Thomas Newby, mother in law, Emma Vance, sister in law, Judy Duvall (Larry), twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Greg and Chris Robinson. The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Linda's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
