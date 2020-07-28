ABERDEEN -- Lonnie B Vance, 63, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Aug 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Fri, July 31, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Odddfellows Rest Cemetery.

