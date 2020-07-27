WOODLAND, MS -- Polly L. "Bug" Vance , 68, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Residence in Woodland, MS. Services will be on Graveside Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with all safety policies implemented. at Prospect M. B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.. at Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Prospect M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.