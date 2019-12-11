Rev. William R. Vance, 63, was born May 24, 1956, to the late JC and Francis Vance in Ripley, MS. He departed this life on December 10, 2019, at Tippah County Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Starlette M. Vance of Ripley, MS; four daughters, Dr. Freda Barnett-Braddock of Gulf Shores, AL, Krystal Vance of Atlanta, GA, Tayana (Robert) Vance Taylor of Atlanta, GA, and Dr. Tracey M. (Stephen) Barnett McElwee of Jacksonville, AR; siblings: Gladys (Lawrence) Ward of Milwaukee, WI, Martha Carter of Milwaukee, WI, Joe (Ruth) Vance of Blue Mountain, MS, and Lillie Vance of Milwaukee, WI; one grandson, Jayden William Braddock of Gulf Shores, AL, one grand "fur baby" Dooda Mae, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Ripley 2nd Baptist Church in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Service will be held beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Ripley Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
