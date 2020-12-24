52, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Mable L. Vance-Townes was born to her late parents, U.V. Parker and Mattie P. Baskin on August 30, 1968 in Clay County. Mable Townes is survived by her husband, Q.C. Townes, Jr. of Houston. Two sons; Cornelius Vance and Shaquille Vance (Karmen)both of Houston. Two sisters; Sandy Vance and Sophia Parker-Johnson (Jack) both of Houston. Four brothers; Wilson Parker, Johnny Parker, Dewayne Parker (Vakisha), and Donnell Parker all of Houston. There are also four grandchildren. The visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sat. 26, 2020 at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. Also a walk-in/walk-out policy will be implemented. The service will be on Sun., Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Chandler Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Calvin Chandler officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

