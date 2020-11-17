Charles Willard Vance, 69, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born August 13, 1951 to Thomas George and Eva Marie Keith Vance. He was a member of Connect Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Terry Pierce officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Charlotte Vance of Guntown, three daughters, Teresa Williams (Larry) of Guntown, Cindy Bass (Jeremy) of Pontotoc, and Pam Franks (Steven) of Guntown; four grandchildren, Katie Williams, Karley Williams, Hannah Vance, and Vance Bass; four brothers, Gerald Vance (Carol) of Indianola, Ed Vance (Sue) of Greenville, James Donald "Dooley" of Indianola; and Larry Vance (Sandra) of Indianola; one sister, Carolyn Abney of Guntown; sister-in-law, Faye Vance of Indianola, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wallace Vance. Pallbearers will be Chase Jefcoat, James Davenport, Joe McKinney, Gary "Buck" Edge, Leroy Robison, and Phil Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers will be the workers at Lee County, Guntown Shop.
