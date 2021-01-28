On Saturday, January 23, 2021, Andrew Merle Vancil, resident of Pontotoc , was called to his heavenly home to join God's angel band. He was 76 years old and died following an extended illness at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 PM to 3 PM Friday, January 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Mr. Vancil was born March 22, 1944 in Pontotoc, the son of the late Andrew and Irene Weeden Vancil. He received his education in the Pontotoc County Public School System and was a dedicated and valued welder for Keeler Iron Works since its infancy as a company. Mr. Vancil was an extremely skilled and respected musician, having played with Country Music legends such as Little Jimmy Dickens, Jerry Lee Lewis and many, many more. He will be remembered an a God fearing, loving and abundantly generous man who helped anyone that crossed his walk of life. Mr. Vancil leaves behind three children, Teresa Logan (Wayne), Andy Vancil (Melinda) and Andreia Mraz, eight grandchildren, Landon (Abigail), Hawkins, Savannah, Layne, Seth, Garriel,, Taylor and Chris, two great grandchildren, Alexia and Rebecca, one brother, Kenneth (Kay) and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Vancil and a precious grandson, Jonathan Howell. The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Vancil family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
