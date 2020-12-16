Lula Faye Vanderford, 84, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, TN after a battle with Covid-19. She was born November 14, 1936, to Thomas Richard and Ellen Floyd. She was a long-time member of Snowdown Church of Christ. She retired from Jumpertown School cafeteria after 25 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and volunteering with Helping Hands food delivery. She will always be remembered for her willingness to lend a hand, her smile and cheerfulness. A private graveside service will be Friday, December 18, 2020, at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Keith Sanders officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Vanderford; one son, Wayne Vanderford; one brother, Noonan (Mattie) Floyd; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William Floyd and Hollis Floyd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association or to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
