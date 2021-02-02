James H. Vanderford, 86, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. He was born March 25, 1934, to Winston Jasper "Wink" and Ella Vanderford. He was a member of Snowdown Church of Christ. He worked for the Mississippi Forestry Commission for 40 years, and served with the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing pool, playing dominoes, and anything outdoors. A Private Graveside Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Keith Sanders officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his son, Wayne Vanderford; three sisters, Waynona Davis, Hazel Vanderford and Nelda Woodard; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Faye Vanderford in 2020, and his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association or to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.