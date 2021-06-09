Kevin Vanderford, 46, passed away Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 pm at Snowdown Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5-9 pm at Snowdown Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

