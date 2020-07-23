SAVANNAH, TN -- David Vandevander, 48, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Jackson-General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Visitation was held 5 PM - 6 PM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar.

