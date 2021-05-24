Doris Vandiver, 70, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00pm at Troy Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 12:00 until service time Burial will follow at Eddington Cemetery.

