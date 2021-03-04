Jackson Vandiver, 15, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel Iuka, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hubbard Salem Cemetery Iuka, MS.

