On Monday morning , April 12, 2021, Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver, 95, retired minister and resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Funeral Services honoring the well lived Christian life of Mr. Vandiver will be at 12 Noon, Thursday, April 15 at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Union County. Bro. Doug Horton and Bro. Jeff Watts will officiate. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Vandiver was born July 7, 1925 in Alcorn County, the fourth child of twelve born to the late William Ernest and Roxie Ann Jones Vandiver. He received his education in the Alcorn County Public School System and on November 16, 1946 married his beloved wife, Betty Ruth Barnes Vandiver, who preceded him in death on May 11, 2015. A dedicated Christian and member of Locust Grove Baptist Church, Mr. Vandiver served as a Baptist Minister for 57 years before retiring. He was a proud United States Marine during WW II and a talented carpenter by trade. His life was marked by an unconditional love for his family and reading his Bible daily until he couldn't see to read. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing , gardening and sharing his produce with everyone in the community. A faithful father, brother, grandfather, minister and friend, he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be today from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Locust Grove Baptist Church. Loving memories will continue to be shared by his four children, Margaret Lynn Doyle (Homer) of Hornsby, TN, Paulette Bates (Jerry Hulon) of Camden, TN, David Vandiver (Melinda) of Columbus and Tony Vandiver (Sherry) of New Albany, one sister, Lena Harmon of Memphis, eight grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Vandiver and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Vandiver family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
