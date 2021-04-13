Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver, 95, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his residence in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Thursday, April 15 at 12 Noon at Locust Grove Baptist Church. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 15 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Locust Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at church cemetery.

