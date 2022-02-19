On Wednesday evening, February 16, 2022, Clara Jean Cissom Vandygriff, 79, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. Services remembering the life of Mrs. Vandygriff will be at 2 PM Sunday, February 20 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Trey South officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Mrs. Vandygriff was born January 15, 1943 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late R.C. and Vera Turner Cissom. She received her education at Pine Grove High School and was married July 2, 1965 to her beloved husband, John Thomas Vandygriff who preceded her in death on February 25, 1993. A member of Turner's Chapel Baptist Church, Mrs. Vandygriff was employed as a food service assistant with Tippah County Hospital until her retirement. She loved her family and was the happiest when all gathered around the table for a meal. An excellent cook, Mrs. Vandygriff enjoyed gardening, canning her produce and preparing meals for family and friends. Days were spent tending to her flowers, listening to Old Gospel Music, working cross-word puzzles and watching "court shows" that included Divorce Court and The Peoples Court. A beautiful lady with many beautiful memories, she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM Sunday, February 20 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Ann Wilbanks (Ken) , a son, John Vandygriff (Ruby Dye), both of Blue Mountain, one brother, Paul Cissomof Ripley, three grandchildren, Tony Vandygriff (Monica), Lauren Dye (Nick) and Alley Wilbanks, five great grandchilden and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son Terry Joe Vandygriff and a brother, R.V. Cissom. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Vandygriff family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.