James Earl Vandygriff, 81, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his residence in Ripley. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Vandygriff were at 2PM Saturday, May 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Hatfield and Bro. Mark Lindsey officiating. Burial followed in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Mr. Vandygriff was born July 16, 1939 in Tippah County, the son of the late Thomas Jackson and Lovely Greer Vandygriff. He received his education in the Dumas Public School System and in earlier years, was employed with the Oil Dri Corporation as long as health permitted. A devoted member of Mt. View Baptist Church, Mr. Vandygriff will be remembered for his love of family that including spoiling his much adored great grandchildren and anything outdoors. Catfishing, camping, rabbitt hunting, and watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves were some of his favorite pastimes. Those left to cherish memories include one daughter, Alice Mask (Jimmy), two sons, Jimmy and Dale Vandygriff, all of Ripley, three sisters, Ethel Childers of Ripley, Judy Hatfield of Wheeler, Mildred Hopkins of Blue Mountain, four brothers, Edward Vandygriff (Sheila) of Blue Mountain, Wayne Vandygriff (Dala) of Ripley, Jackey Vandygriff (Diane) of Belden and William Vandygriff, three grandchildren, Whitney Wallace (Logan Dixon), Paige Hill (Tyler), Andrew Mask, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Davis Vandygriff, a sister, Beatrice King and a brother John Thomas Vandygriff. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Vandygriff family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
