On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Luther Edward Vandygriff, 80, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. Vandygriff was held at 2 PM Saturday, January 8 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Hatfield officiating. Burial followed in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Mr. Vandygriff was born June 17, 1941 in Tippah County, the son of the late Thomas Jackson and Lovie Viola Greer Vandygriff. He received his education in the Dumas Public School System and was currently a valued employee with the Tippah County Road Service. A Christian, Mr. Vandygriff will be remembered for his love of family who were the joy of his life and enjoyed sharing quality time that included gatherings and cookouts. He had the best "green thumb" when it came to his vegetable garden where he specialized growing greens and tomatoes. Westerns, country music, dancing and "tinkering" with anything that has a motor were favorite pastimes. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandparent and friend, Mr. Vandygriff brought joy and laughter to all who met him and will be missed but never forgotten. Visitation was from 11 AM to 2 PM Saturday, January 8 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 19 years, Sheila Ann Grose Vandygriff, one daughter, Jessica Rutledge (Chauncey) of Blue Mountain, a son, Steven Witt, of Blue Mountain, three sisters, Ethel Childers of Buena Vista, Judy Hatfield of Wheeler and Verice Hopkins of Blue Mountain, three brothers, William Vandygriff of Blue Mopuntain, Wayne Vandygriff (Dala) of Pine Grove and Jacky Vandygriff (Diana) of Tupelo, four grandchildren, Brandon Burks, Brady Canerdy, Dustin Will (Andrea), and Lee Witt, four great grandchildren, Everly Rose, Laine, Billy Joe and Leah, a host of nieces and nephews and his loyal canine companions, "Fluffy" and "Lulu" He was also preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice King and two brothers, John Thomas Vandygriff and James Vandygriff. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Vandygriff family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
