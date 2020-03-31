Terry Joe Vandygriff, 47, resident of Blue Mountain and retired Blue Mountain Volunteer Fireman, passed away Sunday evening, March 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. A private family graveside service will be at 11 AM Wednesday, April 1 at Blue Mountain Cemetery with Bro. William Carpenter officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Terry was born August 6, 1972 in Ripley, the son of Clara Jean Cissom Vandygriff of Blue Mountain and the late John Thomas Vandygriff. He was a 1990 graduate of Blue Mountain High School and in earlier years was employed in the manufacturing industry in Tippah County that included Gentry Corporation. A devoted member of Victory Chapel Church, Terry was employed by the Town of Blue Mountain and served on the Blue Mountain Volunteer Department for over 10 years as long as health permitted. An avid conversationalist who had a passion for riding horses and growing tomatoes, Terry loved his family, his community and enjoyed every moment he shared with his great niece and nephews. He will always be remembered as a remarkable son, brother, uncle and friend to many. In addition to his mother, Terry leaves a sister, Ann Wilbanks (Ken) , a brother, John Vandygriff (Ruby Dye), both of Blue Mountain, two nieces, Lauren Dye, of Ripley and Alley Wilbanks of Blue Mountain, a nephew, Tony Vandygriff (Monica) of Blue Mountain, a great niece, Rose Vandygriff, two great nephews, Landen and Liam Vandygriff and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Vandygriff family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
