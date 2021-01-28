Houston-Inez Nabors Vanlandingham, 97, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her home in Houston. She was born May 26, 1923 in Chickasaw County to the late Lewis Braxton Nabors and Nellie Lee Porter Nabors. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston with her grandson Pastor Heath Kirkpatrick officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Vanlandingham (Linda) of Houston, Barry Vanlandingham (Rory) of Houston; two daughters, Shirley Kirkpatrick (Greely) of Springfield, MO and Penne Bagley (Paul) of Madison; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren. Preceded her in death were her parents, Lewis Braxton Nabors and Nellie Lee Porter Nabors; her husband, Renon Eugene Vanlandingham; two grandchildren, Jake Vanlandingham and Stephen Vanlandingham; one son, Calvin Vanlandingham; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Maenatte Baggett and Katherine Tanner; one brother, T.J. Nabors. Her grandsons will be serving as her pallbearers, Jonathan Bagley, Jeff Bagley, Landon Bagley, Ronnie Vanlandingham, Jr., Logan Vanlandingham, Gage Vanlandingham, Stacey Vanlandingham and Todd Kirkpatrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : Sanctuary Hospice House P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or of donors choice. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
