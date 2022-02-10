Commer Bernice Vanzant, 97, departed this life on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Sunshine Inn Assisted Living Home in Myrtle. She was born March 15, 1924 to Claudie and Clyde Campbell Beckworth. She was a wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Potts Camp High School and worked at Howe K. Sites for many years in Memphis. She was a faithful member of Cornersville Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, working in her yard and gardening. She was a wonderful cook and, also, an avid collector of cookbooks. Everything she cooked was delicious. Her cakes were especially a big hit and often an appreciated gift to family and friends. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Steve Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Cornersville Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Her grandchildren were her "special blessings" and she cherished every minute she spent with them. She is survived by one son, Freddie Vanzant (Becky), one grandson, Stanley Vanzant (Robin); one special nephew, Charles Williams; six great grandchildren; twelve great - great grandchildren, with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Ralph Vanzant; her parents; two brothers, Hollis Beckworth and Henry Louis Beckworth; and three sisters, Earl Huffstickler, Josie Williams and Dorothy Beckworth. Pallbearers will be Shawn Vanzant, Steven Vanzant, Layne Vanzant, Chuck Williams, Bubba Williams, Randy Beckworth and Alton Beckworth. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Williams and Pat Goode. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Cornersville Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
