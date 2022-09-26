Jackie G. "Jack" Vanzant, 82, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. Services honoring the life of Jack will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Born February 17, 1940, in Hickory Flat, he was the son of the late Jesse and Geraldene Jones Vanzant. He was a graduate of the Hickory Flat public school system and moved to Memphis, TN and was employed as a refreshment salesman for Custom Food Services before returning to Hickory Flat in 2017. A Christian, Jack will be remembered as a hard worker and provider for his family. He was always known for his witty personality, his love for wrestling, Nascar, camping and his "picking and grinning" sessions of country western music with friends. Visitation for Jack will be Wednesday, September 28 from 12Noon until time of service at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include one daughter, Malisa Frischmann (Pete) of Hickory Flat, one brother, Johnny Vanzant of Naples, Fl, one grandson, Kevin Frischmann and one aunt, Quay Wester and his special canine companion of 13 years, Daisy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy J. Carlson Vanzant The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsand cremations.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.