CALHOUN CITY -- Albert Varnado, 84, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove - Derma. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan 24, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

