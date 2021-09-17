Tomas Ortiz Vasquez, Sr. 88, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home. He was born June 18, 1933 in Mexico. Tomas enjoyed working, watching wrestling, baseball, and spending time with his family. Private services will be held in Mexico at a later date. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by 2 sons; Tomas (Angela) Vasquez, Jr. of Guntown, and Salomon (Lisa) Vasquez of Tupelo, 1 daughter; Maria (Darrell Hill) Gosa of Fulton, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

