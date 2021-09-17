Tomas Ortiz Vasquez, Sr. 88, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home. He was born June 18, 1933 in Mexico. Tomas enjoyed working, watching wrestling, baseball, and spending time with his family. Private services will be held in Mexico at a later date. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by 2 sons; Tomas (Angela) Vasquez, Jr. of Guntown, and Salomon (Lisa) Vasquez of Tupelo, 1 daughter; Maria (Darrell Hill) Gosa of Fulton, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.