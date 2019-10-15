Georgia Ann Vassar, 79, was born on February 1, 1940. She gained her eternal wings on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A Homegoing Celebration will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Rose of Sharon Church of God In Christ in Amory, MS. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5:00 PM and the family hour from 5 to 6:00 PM at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.