BOONEVILLE -- Dora Jean Vasser, 90, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

