76, passed away on Sat., Jan. 23, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Ross Willie Vasser was born to his late parents, Ross Vasser and Estella Haynes Vasser on April 30, 1944 in Monroe Co. Mr. Vasser received his education from the Aberdeen School System and was employed as a truck driver and a car lot owner. Ross Willie Vasser is survived by his wife Elizabeth Williams-Vasser. One daughter; Sylvia Wilson Howard (Robert) of Houston, TX. One son; Rodrick Corneal Vasser of Aberdeen. One sister; Lilly B. Jarmon (Melvin) of St. Louis. There are also three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The visitation will be on Fri., Jan. 29, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are mandatory with a walk-in/walk-out, no gathering policy. The graveside service will be on Sat., Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Cedar Grove MBC Cemetery on Old Houston Rd. in Aberdeen. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.