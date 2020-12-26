Debbie Vaughan, 64, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

