SMITHVILLE -- Jessmer Marcelle Kennedy Vaughan, 99, passed away Sunday, April 27, 2020, at Riverplace Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.

