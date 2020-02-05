Ronald Stewart Vaughan went to be with the Lord on his 77th birthday, February 4, 2020. He was born in Grenada in 1943 to Homer and Omalene Vaughan. He graduated from John Rundle High School in Grenada and went on to graduate from Ole Miss where he served as a Platoon Leader in the ROTC. He continued proudly serving his country after graduation in Germany as a Captain in the Army during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the military, Ron became a banker. He loved his customers and they loved him. During his career, he was honored to be chosen as a Daily Journal People's Choice Award winner for favorite banker. He was the epitome of a personal banker and had a heart for taking care of others which was evident in his personal and professional life. Ron was an avid fisherman, loved to travel and loved life. He was kind, caring, and compassionate. He always had a smile on his face and was a friend to everyone he met. He was faithful in prayer and loved his church family and Sunday School class. Words can't describe how much he'll be missed. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Penny Bolen Vaughan; three daughters Lauren Leslie (Harvey) of Grenada, Julie Summers (Richard) of Madison, Christie Griffin (Justin) of Belden; two sons Ron Vaughan (Baronee) of Tupelo, and David Vaughan (Angie) of Gulfport; 12 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Shirley) of Grenada; two nieces; many cousins; mother-in-law, Dolly Hooper of Tupelo; and a brother-in-law, Walt Hooper (Felicia) of Cleveland. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved aunt, Dorene Stewart. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday, February 7, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services with Military Honors will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Grenada. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be members of his Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor New York, NY 10001, or The Harvest Fund: First Baptist Church, Tupelo, 300 Church St. Tupelo, MS 38804. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of The Veteran's Home in Oxford and Sanctuary Hospice House for the excellent care and compassion offered to Mr. Vaughan and his family. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
