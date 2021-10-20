John Tucker Vaughan, at age 77, harvested his last crop and met his Creator on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from his residence in Shannon. Tucker was born in Shannon on March 18, 1944 to the late Brooks Vaughan, Sr. and Avie Hudson Vaughan and lived there all his life. He graduated from Shannon High School, attended Itawamba Junior College and received his BS degree in Animal Science from Mississippi State University. He married Ann West Vaughan on August 5, 1966, a marriage of 50 years until her death on Nov. 16, 2016. The Vaughans were legendary farmers in the lands and bottoms around Shannon especially Chiwappa Bottom. Tucker formed a strong agricultural bond with his brothers and Mike Filgo over the years as well as others who tilled the soil for a living. They all enjoyed talking about their crops and cattle, even "occasionally" fussing about prices of commodities. Tucker was everything Shannon. He enjoyed his cattle and trips deep sea fishing in Texas. He was a lifelong member of the Shannon United Methodist Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at 10 AM Friday, October 22, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Chris McAlilly and Rev. Ed Temple officiating. A private family committal service will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 PM-6:30 PM today (Thurs.) and from 9 am-service time on Friday all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. Tucker is survived by his children, Kristy Crawford (Cecil), Karen Montgomery (David) and John Vaughan(Elizabeth); his grandchildren, Kelly Johnson Oakes (John), Anna Brooke Jaggers, Avie Rhea Vaughan and Tyler Montgomery; his great grandchildren, James Beckett Lauderdale, Nash Oakes and Miles Oakes; his siblings, Brooks Vaughan, Jr. (Dorothy Kay), Avie Louise "Weezie" Corder (Harry), Bill Vaughn (Joyce) and Annetta Jones; several nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann West Vaughan, his parents, Brooks and Avie and a brother, Bobby Vaughan. Pallbearers will be Bill West, Russ Howell, Richard Williams, Jonathan Pettey, Casey Bruce and Will Vaughan. Honorary pallbearers are Keith Wiseman, John Ivy, Jim Bert Lauderdale, Mike Filgo, Jimmy Carl Shannon, Bill Coggin and Jimmy Rutherford. Memorials may be made to Shannon United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1, Shannon, MS. 38868.
