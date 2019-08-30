TUPELO -- Barbara Jean Vaughn, 79, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 am at Spring Hill M.B. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

